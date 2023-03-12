NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Airline ticket prices are still high in North Dakota.

It’s been that way for years. Even with low-cost airlines in our state, the prices still have not gone down. So, will they ever?

Right now, the Department of Justice is suing to block JetBlue’s acquisition of Spirit because of this.

Even though Jet Blue and Spirit do not fly out of North Dakota, the department says that the merger will cause even less competition among low-cost airlines and drive up the costs of plane tickets nationwide, even in places where the two airlines don’t fly, like North Dakota.

North Dakota has a few low-cost options, like Sun Country, Allegiant and Frontier, but the DOJ believes they will be impacted in our state if this merger continues.

Attorney General Merrick Garland says, “JetBlue’s elimination of Spirit as an independent company increases the risk that the remaining airlines, including JetBlue, would coordinate to raise prices or reduce capacities on particular routes where Spirit currently operates.”

JetBlue plans to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion.

Jet Blue intends to respond to the lawsuit soon.