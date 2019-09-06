Live Now
An organization is encouraging you to donate.

The Minot Area Community Foundation is challenging you to its 3rd Annual Donation Station Challenge.

“The Donation Station Challenge Grant is in its 3rd year, and what that is, is we’re challenging the community to give back to our three food pantries. So that’s The Lord’s Cupboard food pantry, the Our Lady of Grace food pantry, and the Salvation Army food pantry and through that any organization that collects 1,000lbs of food or more we will do a $500 gift to that pantry in addition.” Said program director Staci Kenney.

It’s as simple as picking up the Donation Station trailer, collecting your clothes or non perishables, and donating to whichever charitable organization you wish.

