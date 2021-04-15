 

KX News wants to recognize the great contributions women have made to our nation and local communities. Remarkable Women is part of a nationwide Nexstar Media initiative to honor the influence that women have had on public policy, social progress and the quality of life.

Throughout Women’s History Month, KX News will highlight four local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women. It’s not just about one day or one month — it’s about what they do, day-in and day-out. The four finalists were selected from 60 nominees and will be eligible to be named our 2021 KX News Remarkable Woman of the Year.

Our 2021 KX News Remarkable Woman of the Year will travel to WGN Studios in Chicago with the chance to be named Nexstar Media Group’s national Woman of the Year.

The Nexstar Media Group’s Woman of the Year will be featured and announced on the WGN’s Remarkable Women Special on April 10th!

Don’t miss: A look at all the Remarkable Women of North Dakota

Throughout Women’s History Month, which took place in March, KX News highlighted 18 stories of local women who inspire, lead and forge the way for other women.

All the women featured are in fact Remarkable Women who live right here in North Dakota.

The team at KX news had a great time highlighting these inspirational women, we had to make a recap of some of the best moments caught on camera.

KX News received 60 nominations from you at home, and 4 women were picked as our KX News Remarkable Women semi-finalists for 2021. Tara Bradner, Jamie Fleck, Jill Wiese and Shelly Weppler.

This year, Jill Wiese was named our KX News Remarkable Woman of 2021. Wiese was also picked as a Top 6 National Finalist for Nexstar’s Woman of the Year. More than 9,000 women were nominated across all Nexstar stations nationwide.

On Saturday, April 17th, you can watch a one-hour special where Jill’s story is told in depth.

The special airs at Noon on Saturday, and 11 am on Saturday on KX CBS.
On Sunday you can also watch on the CW at Noon.

