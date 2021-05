Another new edition is coming to a staple North Dakota snack line.

Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels announced its newest pretzel flavor on Monday…honey mustard!

In a Facebook post, Dot’s said the new flavor is “slowly but surely” making its way around the country.

“Keep an eye out for the yellow bags on shelves near you throughout the summer!” the post said.

In November 2020, Dot’s released Cheese Curls.