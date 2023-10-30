BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET)- It appears Governor Doug Burgum will be on the stage at next week’s Republican presidential debate.

Burgum’s campaign announced that he has met the requirements for the debate, including 70,000 donors, including more than 200 from 20 different states.

In the latest 538 poll, Burgum is showing up at three-percent in the national Republican poll.

So far, it appears he would join Governor Ron Desantis, Nikki Haley, Tim Scott and Chris Christie.

Former Vice President Mike Pence ended his presidential campaign over the weekend.

The live debate will happen in Miami on November 8th and will be shown on NBC News.

It’ll be moderated by Lester Holt, Kristen Welker, and Hugh Hewitt.

Once again, former president Donald Trump says he’s skipping the debate and will instead host a rally in Florida that evening.