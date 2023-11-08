NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) –We last reported that governor Doug Burgum will not be on stage tonight for the Republican presidential debate in Miami, FL.

Burgum seems to not have met the latest polling requirements, leaving only 5 candidates on stage. The candidates who made the stage are Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott.

But, Burgum continues to stress that he will be the odds, saying he has done this his entire life.

In his words, “skipping the next debate isn’t going to stop us, I’ve been told my whole life it’s impossible.”

Burgum goes on to say that his work as both a Governor and a businessman in North Dakota is an example of his stride.

Former president Donald Trump will not be in attendance as well.

Trump will instead host a rally tonight, also in Florida.