BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — In a tweet this afternoon, governor and presidential candidate Doug Burgum tweeted, “See you on Wednesday,” with the date of the debate next week.

Again, the threshold for this second debate is higher than it was for the first.

Candidates must poll at 3% in two national polls, or 3% in one national poll and 3% in one early state poll from two separate early-voting states recognized by the Republican National Committee.

Candidates also need to have a minimum of 50,000 unique donors to their principal presidential campaign committee or exploratory committee, with at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in more than 20 states and/or territories.

That’s an increase of 10,000 unique donors over the 40,000 required to make it onstage for the first primary debate.

Governor Burgum’s tweet does indicate that he will be in attendance.

