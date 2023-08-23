Ronald Reagan Republican Center in Bismarck, North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) – A watch party was held for Governor Doug Burgum in Bismarck Wednesday night.

Dozens of supporters showed up to watch the governor appear on the presidential debate stage.

Burgum is one of eight candidates who joined the first GOP presidential debate.

A spokesperson for the Burgum campaign says his injury Tuesday night forced him to be sent to a local hospital’s emergency room in Milwaukee.

The governor was playing pickup basketball with members of his campaign when he hurt himself, according to a spokesperson.

Burgum posted the incident on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, saying in part quote.

“I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER. Appreciate all the well-wishes!”

I’ve played lots of pick-up games in my day! This isn’t the first time one has sent me to the ER. Appreciate all the well-wishes! 🇺🇸#TeamBurgum pic.twitter.com/5YL3rCEnCd — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) August 23, 2023

Hours later Burgum posted another picture of him standing with an orthopedic boot and crutches with the caption “I’m in”.

Burgum’s campaign says playing basketball is one of the governor’s favorite activities to relieve stress.

Burgum’s campaign primarily focuses on the economy, energy, and national security.

KX News will be following the presidential debates as they continue.