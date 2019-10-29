Dr. Mike Bitz named Superintendent of the year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Mike Bitz has just been named Superintendent of the year.

He is the Superintendent of Schools for the entire Mandan Public School District.

Dr. Bitz hails from Napolean and has held a wide range of teaching positions throughout the state.

He began his career as a third-grade teacher in Burlington and received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Dakota in 2008.

Dr. Bitz moved into school administration in North Sargent in Gwinner, Milnor and Hillsboro.

He started working for the Mandan school district in 2010 as the Assistant Superintendent and took on the role of Superintendent two years later in 2012.

The Superintendent of the year is given out by the North Dakota Association of School Administrators.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Your Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 10/29"

Prepare For A Very Cold Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Prepare For A Very Cold Day"

New Hope and Hope's House

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Hope and Hope's House"

Standing Rock vs Washburn

Thumbnail for the video titled "Standing Rock vs Washburn"

Audit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Audit"

Therapy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Therapy"

First Responders Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responders Day"

Men's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Men's Basketball"

Women's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Women's Basketball"

SM Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "SM Volleyball"

Century_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century_Volleyball"

Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, October 28th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Teen Vaping

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen Vaping"

Trick or Treat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trick or Treat"

Mandan Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Roads"

Cancer Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cancer Center"

Changing Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Changing Halloween"

Wreaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wreaths"

Veterans Voices: Wilkinson Family

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans Voices: Wilkinson Family"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge