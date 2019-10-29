Dr. Mike Bitz named Superintendent of the year

Dr. Mike Bitz has just been named Superintendent of the year.

He is the Superintendent of Schools for the entire Mandan Public School District.

Dr. Bitz hails from Napolean and has held a wide range of teaching positions throughout the state.

He began his career as a third-grade teacher in Burlington and received his doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Dakota in 2008.

Dr. Bitz moved into school administration in North Sargent in Gwinner, Milnor and Hillsboro.

He started working for the Mandan school district in 2010 as the Assistant Superintendent and took on the role of Superintendent two years later in 2012.

The Superintendent of the year is given out by the North Dakota Association of School Administrators.