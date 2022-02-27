Last week, KX reported the Legacy Fund is invested in Russian government bonds that directly support Vladimir Putin’s government.

Sunday, we received an exclusive with North Dakota Democratic-Non-Partisan League (ND Dem-NPL) nominee for Governor in 2020 Dr. Shelley Lenz, calling on the North Dakota State Investment Board to divest from all Russian bonds.

In October of 2021, KX News filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) open records request for the Legacy Fund fiscal year 2020-21 foreign holdings. Between June 30, 2020 through June 30, 2021, the Legacy Fund was invested in four Russian bonds.

There were three holdings in the Russian Federation and one in a subsidiary of the majority Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom.

Dr. Lenz is calling on Governor Burgum and his designee on the State Investment Board, Lt. Governor Brent Sanford, to immediately hold a special meeting of the board, to divest all Legacy Fund investments in Russian government bonds and corporate holdings.

“For Governor Burgum and Lt. Governor Sanford to be brave enough to call a special meeting. That’s my first call to action, with the State Investment Board. My second call to action is for the State Investment Board to be brave enough to immediately divest all North Dakota moneys invested into Russia,” said Lenz.

Lenz issued her statement to KX News first: (see end of article for full statement)

In the statement Lenz writes, quote:

“As missiles rained down on the Ukrainian people last Friday, our State Investment Board was holding its regular monthly meeting. But not one board member even raised the subject of our investments in Russia, our tax dollars, being used by President Putin to unleash his attacks on Ukraine. Not one,” Lenz said.

In her statement, Lenz wrote that she suspects the State Investment Board (SIB) has outsourced the oversight and management responsibilities of the investments for years.

“Either the State Investment Board doesn’t know or doesn’t care. And, they might not know if we have these out-of-state interests that are directing us. But, it’s so obvious with this Ukrainian attack by the Russians why our State Investment Board should know where our money is, and it’s in Russia right now,” explained Lenz.

See more of “North Dakota Legacy Fund: Who is in Control?” investigations: