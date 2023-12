Mercer County, N.D. (KXNET) — Reports from Coyote Creek tell KX News that a dragline slid into a pit today. The weather conditions today impacted people on and off our roads. Cars, trains, trucks and all types of equipment have been damaged in the storm.

This allegedly happened at a pit at around County Road 25, south of Beulah.

KX News reached out to Coyote Creek and are waiting to hear back from them.

This is a developing story.