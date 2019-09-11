‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over’ results in 115 arrests and citations in ND

Law enforcement agencies across the state joined efforts for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign from Aug. 16 to Sept. 2 to deter motorists from driving impaired, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT).

A total of 573 citations were attributed to the added enforcement patrols.

Of the total citations, 92 were alcohol-related, of which 55 were driving under the influence (DUI) arrests. There were 37 arrests or citations for other alcohol-related violations such as minor-in-consumption or open container, and 23 drug-related arrests.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of a collaborative effort to eliminate motor vehicle deaths in North Dakota, said the NDDOT.

You can learn more about traffic safety initiatives at visionzero.nd.gov or on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page.

