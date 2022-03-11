A high-speed chase on Interstate 94 near Mapleton Friday morning resulted in a car crash, an abandoned vehicle and no sign of the wanted driver.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 9:20 a.m., a trooper attempted to stop a Pontiac Grand Prix for failing to consistently stay in its lane.

Instead of stopping, the driver fled east on I-94 at speeds over 100 miles per hour.

During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle took an exit and collided with another car, causing minor damages to that vehicle and no injuries to the driver.

The Pontiac then drove back onto I-94 heading east at a high rate of speed.

Highway Patrol troopers tried using spike strips near the Sheyenne exit to stop the vehicle, but that effort failed and the Pontiac managed to exit south on Veterans Boulevard.

At that point, the highway patrol called off the pursuit when the vehicle entered Fargo city streets.

Later, the Pontiac was found abandoned near a Fargo hotel with no sign of the driver.

The incident remains under investigation, and the highway patrol asks anyone with information on the pursuit or the suspect to call 701-328-2447.