Driver Scams On the Rise

Last week at one of the governors press briefings Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem warned people to be on the look out for scams during the pandemic.

One of the latest being targeted, uber drivers. A local driver reported to us that someone had requested a ride through the Uber app. He then went to that address to find no one, he gave the person a call and was told Uber was going to give him a thousand dollars for being a good driver.

“And then he went on to ask me to verify my telephone number, which he should’ve known, but I gave it to him. And he asked where, later on he asked me where I bank at and I said Wells Fargo but I didn’t tell him anything other than that. And then he says well hold on, check your, check your bank account now it should be there,” Driver David-Paul Chiscolm said.

Chiscolm says he also drives for the app Instacart, where drivers shop and deliver your goods, and it has also been used to scam drivers. He tells us that an order will come in for groceries, he will get the groceries and when he confirms the list with the customer, they tell him it’s an old list and they did not place an order recently.

“They’re telling me thank you for starting them a new shopper for instacart. I’m saying like thank you? I need to get paid, you need to take these groceries back that are in my refrigerator,” Chiscolm said.

Governor Burgum reiterated in todays press conference that if someone calls you and starts asking for very personal information, it’s a scam and simply hang up.