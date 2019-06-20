Drought Spreads, Deepens

The drought in North Dakota is expanding and worsening.

That’s according to the weekly Drought Monitor report.

It shows the extent of abnormally dry conditions spreading to south of Lake Sakakawea.

It also indicates a new level of drought – the ‘severe drought’ represented by the darker orange along the Canadian border and stretching to near Rugby.

On the bright side, today’s rainfall hit many of the driest areas of the state, although the amount of rain is not likely to be enough to remove the regions from the drought category.