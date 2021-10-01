Drought worsens in NW North Dakota with warm temps forecast next week

(AP) — The drought worsened in northwestern North Dakota over the past week, but conditions in all other regions of the state are holding steady.

Parts of the northwest that were in severe drought last week are now in extreme drought, the second-worse of four categories, according to this week’s U.S. Drought Monitor map.

A small pocket of exceptional drought — the worst category — remained in Golden Valley County in the southwest.

Record and even historic heat blanketed much of North Dakota early this week. Dickinson on Tuesday hit 100 degrees.

Above-normal temperatures are likely again next week.