Today: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 30s and 40s. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of SW ND due to dry conditions, low relative humidity, warm temperatures, and strong winds. The SW wind will increase to 15-25 mph, gusting to 25-35 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with lows in the 20s. SW winds 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny with highs returning to the 30s and 40s. Westerly winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph. A 20% chance for light snow on Friday night through Saturday morning.