DSU discusses enrollment, retainment, and buget in open forum

Dickinson State University is trying to dig itself out of a hole, and they may have some possible solutions.

“The cause goes back to the previous biennium when our funding was drastically cut. . by the state,” said Dr. Carmen Wilson, Provost/VP for Academic Student Affairs DSU.

DSU suffered a 17 percent budget reduction for the 2017-2019 biennium and is working out of a $4.2 million dollar budget deficit projected for next Fall if enrollment stays the same as it is now.

To overcome the deficit, the school is exploring the possibility of not filling certain open positions and using some money out of its reserve fund.

The fund has about $4 million in it.

During the open forum on Thursday afternoon, school officials said the best way to deal with the issue is to increase enrollment.

In hopes of boosting numbers, the school announced it will be expanding its athletic program.

They will be recruiting students for junior varsity volleyball teams and men’s and women’s basketball for the 2019-2020 academic year, and varsity baseball for the 2020-2021 academic year.

Varsity baseball was cut in 2017, due to funding concerns

“When you take into account expenses for extra coaches, extra travel, uniforms, and equipment we still come out making money. If we bring in those 72 new athletes next year I believe the net is above $ 700,000,” said Wilson

Currently, there is a little less than 1,400 students enrolled at DSU.