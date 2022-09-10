If you enjoy duck hunting, we have some good news for you.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says that duck numbers are going down throughout the nation, but not in North Dakota!

North Dakota’s annual May duck survey showed a big jump in duck numbers to about 3 and a half million breeding ducks.

That is a 26 percent jump from last year.

So why the increase?

After the 2021 drought, in which large numbers of pothole marshes dried up, North Dakota had a wet spring that increased the wetland index by a staggering 616 percent.

More marshes, means more ducks to mate and grow in numbers.