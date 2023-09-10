CASS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — According to a release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at 4:04 pm, a 32-year-old man from Fargo was driving a 2001 Yamaha TW80 dirt bike westbound in the south ditch of Highway 32.

According to NDHP, he drove over a field approach, lost control, and was ejected.

Emergency crews treated him on scene for his serious but non-life-threatening injuries by the Kindred Ambulance.

Sanford Ambulance completed the transfer to the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo for continued care. He was not wearing a helmet in the crash.

He was also arrested and charged with Driving Under the Influence.

The crash remains under investigation by the ND Highway Patrol.