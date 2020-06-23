Live Now
Dunn County says no to fireworks this Independence Day

The abnormally dry conditions are starting to have an impact on some folks’ Independence Day plans.

Every county west of Highway 83, with the exception of Bowman and Slope Counties, currently have a burn ban in place.

Now, Dunn County officials have added another layer to the ban.

County officials recently made the decision to ban the use of fireworks until further notice.

Officials tell KX News they wanted to make the decision before fireworks go on sale this Saturday to save people money.

Anyone who chooses to ignore the ban could face a Class B Misdemeanor, a $1,500 fine and 30 days in jail.

“It could start fires that could burn down crops, hayland pastures or homes. It’s dangerous, the reason we’re doing this, it’s not to destroy the 4th of July, it’s for our own protection,” said Dunn County Emergency Manager Denise Brew.

She adds the ban could be lifted — if the county were to get a few days of heavy rain to ease drought conditions.

