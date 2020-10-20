Early snowfall hampering road work

While some may welcome the snow that’s fallen and the snow that’s on the way later this week, it’s playing havoc with some construction schedules.

Many projects are just a few weeks from being completed and need as many dry and warm days as possible.

But now, the KX Storm Team sees a snowstorm brewing Wednesday night, and many projects have been forced to push the pause button.

One of those is the Midtown East Street project in Mandan where water lines and storm sewers are being replaced over several blocks.

“We were aware that the contractor wasn’t going to complete the project. We tried to watch the weather as close as we can based on our historical averages, these are abnormally low temperatures and early low temperatures,” said Mandan Public Works Director Mitch Bitz.

He says if warm and dry weather fails to return, some residents could be inconvenienced through the winter.

