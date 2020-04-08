Eastern areas dealing with major flooding

You won’t see many cars on the roads here in eastern Kidder and western Stutsman Counties.

The reason is simple, most of those roads are underwater, and the only ones using them are local wildlife.

While the flood threat has eased for western and central North Dakota, you don’t have to go far to the east to run into serious problems, like in the Crystal Shores area near Medina.

“This one was underwater last fall, after the snowstorm, and recently we lost another one, so we’re left with one route out of the township to go through a different county and makes that route considerably longer of a detour,” said Peterson Township Chairman Jacob Hoffman.

He adds just to cross some of these flooded roads, detours have stretched close to 30 miles.

And for farmers who own thousands of acres of land, just getting to some of them could be a challenge.

“They can’t do it without going through a 30 mile detour, so it’s just gonna put a stress on everything,” said Hoffman.

Nearby Medina resident Bill Lytle has seen a lot in this area, but he says this is some of the worst flooding he’s seen.

“You know it wasn’t just one season, it’s gone from a spring to a fall to winter to another spring, and I think that’s the hard part of it is everything can hold up for a while but when you have that long of an inundation, it just does a lot more damage,” said Lytle.

Both men say they’re especially concerned about the increase in response times for emergency responders who will also be forced to use detours.

A request for assistance has been put into FEMA, but the earliest they could get out here is this summer — maybe even longer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with waters still rising, this could end up to be a sink or swim year for many farmers.

Township officials have tried to raise several roads but the water is rising so fast, they simply can’t keep up.