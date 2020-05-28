Economic Impact Payment Cards: What are they?

Coronavirus
Stimulus money from the federal government is making its way to more Americans — sometimes, in the form of debit cards.

About 4 million people will receive the debit cards.

They’re being sent to those who don’t have an account at a bank or credit union registered with the IRS.

The card can be used at ATMs, and in stores or online where Visa cards are accepted.

AARP wants you to know that you don’t have to keep the funds on the card.

“The other option is to take it to your financial institution and get the funds unloaded from the account and then just have put into your financial institution account at your bank or credit union,” AARP ND Associate State Director of Community Relations Doreen Riedman said.

To activate the card, you’ll be asked to enter a portion of your social security number.

Riedman says, don’t worry — it isn’t a scam.

But there are scams you should keep your eyes open for, along with the new form of stimulus payments.

She says always verify any form of communication you may receive about the card and its registration, especially texts or emails.

“You know, ‘Please verify that you receive your card, click here or text back to this number or click on this link,’ do not do that those are phishing options there and the IRS is not going to do that,” Riedman said.

To learn more about the Economic Impact Payment Cards, click here.

