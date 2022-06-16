MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The term “The Longest Day” usually refers to the day of the year with the most light. For Edgewood Assisted Living, they see it as the perfect opportunity to shine their own light on Alzheimer’s disease.

On June 21, people across the world will participate in fundraisers for the Longest Day to fight against Alzheimer’s.

In order to help raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, Edgewood’s Minot location will be hosting a Golf Scramble on June 17, featuring open play and more.

Funds raised during the golf event will stay in North Dakota and will help contribute to continuing care, support and research for Alzheimer’s patients.

“By coming together,” states Edgewood in a press release, “we want to show families that they are not alone and that we share their vision of a world without Alzheimer’s. We also take the time to remember and celebrate the loved ones we have lost to this devastating disease.”

In addition to golf, the event also promises food, prize, and a Hole-in-One contest with a $10,000 grand prize. There will also be a virtual event that allows people to experience what it may be like to suffer from Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.

The Scramble will take place this Friday at the Apple Grove Gold Course. Registration begins at 9 a.m., and the official shotgun start occurs at 10 a.m. While the opportunity to sponsor is no longer available this year, participants and door prize donors are more than welcome.

For more information about the Golf Scramble, go to Edgewood Minot on Facebook or call Shannon Conroy at 701-852-1399.