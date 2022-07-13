Time is ticking until the start of a new school year which is why dozens of North Dakota educators gathered at this year’s literacy conference, in Bismarck, to learn the science of reading and instill reading proficiency in students.

“There has been a huge impact in learning for students. They’re coming, in some have spent a year at home learning and are lacking skills that they need to become better readers,” Bismarck Public Schools learning design & innovation team member Karen Arnold said.

That’s why educators are receiving some help from an author, reading interventionist, and longtime educator Kari Yates.

“Reading comprehension actually begins long before reading begins, from the time we’re babies and people are talking with us,” keynote speaker Kari Yates said.

Yates helps teachers bridge the gap between reading and comprehension for students by using key strategies and techniques in the classrooms.

“It calls of the brain to do some unnatural things because although the human brain is naturally wired for language, reading is a human invention,” Yates said.

And, it’s not just educators taking different approaches, but also early childhood education centers and programs helping train future educators on the horizon.

“The training and the professional development that’s being provided definitely benefits our facility members to assist our future students to be successful reading teachers in the classroom,” Valley City State University Dean of Education Allen Burgad said.