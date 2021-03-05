Efforts ongoing to keep daylight saving time year-round in North Dakota

You might forget to do it sometimes, but next Sunday, we’ll move our clocks forward an hour as daylight saving time ends. But, efforts to end the twice-a-year clock switch are ongoing in the legislature.

Lawmakers discussed a bill to observe daylight saving time year-round. The bill initially passed the Senate, after amendments were added to say it couldn’t take effect until neighboring states — Minnesota, South Dakota and Montana — also observe it year-round.

Sen. Jason Heitkamp says that came after complaints from those living in cities bordering other states who would have to deal with two different time zones when they travel across state lines.

“I have introduced this bill on behalf of constituents who complain twice a year when they have to change their clocks. There are also a number of health issues involved with the time change that negatively affect our citizens. The changing of time twice a year has been linked to a host of mental and physical health issues,” Heitkamp said.

Nine states have passed legislation since 2018 making daylight saving time permanent. However, those states — and North Dakota if the bill passes — need approval from Congress before the law could take effect since time change is a federal mandate.