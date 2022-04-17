A group of undersea “egg-splorers” gathered Easter eggs doled out by a scuba-diving ‘Easter bunny.



Today in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary the egg hunt took place.



The Underwater Easter Egg Hunt is staged each year by Spencer Slate, operator of Captain Slate’s Dive Adventures in the Upper Keys, for participating divers and snorkelers.



It raised funds to help a Keys charity that supports children in need.



The amusing pursuit is one of several purposeful dives Slate stages to promote marine animal protection and reef conservation with a fun twist.



Slate put on a giant bunny suit and dive gear for the event.