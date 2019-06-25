Eight Years Later, Recovered From The Flood

Eight years ago today, the Mouse River was hitting its highest-ever level in Minot – flooding thousands of homes and businesses and thousands of acres of farmland.

Those flood waters also wiped out a big chunk of Minot’s public golf course.

Jim Olson joins us live at Souris Valley Golf Course with details of a major milestone in the course’s recovery.

As the name indicates, the public golf course sits in the valley of the river that caused a billion dollars in damage eight years ago.

That meant years of rebuilding to re-open, and then another setback in the past couple of years as the new flood protection project ripped up the northern end of the course.

Tonight at six o’clock, there’s a ceremony show off the last two holes that have had to be rebuilt.

And those holes will open to the public as of the first tee times on Wednesday morning.

(Steve Kottsick, Souris Valley Golf Director) “We’re back to having a full golf course and a fun golf course. We’ve designed it so it’s fair for everybody – beginners, seasoned golfers. So we’re just excited to have a nice golf course back for the city of Minot.”

Tonight’s event at Souris Valley includes a dedication of the two new holes – holes two and three – at 6 pm, followed by a mini-scramble tournament with people invited to play the first three holes to get a chance to play those re-built holes.

And people are invited to just ride along on golf carts even if they’re not actually playing.