NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The U.S. Justice Department just announced charges against several leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, a drug trafficking organization based in Mexico, which has been spreading drugs and crime across the United States, including here in North Dakota.

This Cartel is one of the most powerful drug cartels in the world and is largely responsible for the manufacturing and importing of fentanyl for distribution in North Dakota and the rest of the country.

They allegedly transported lethal amounts of cocaine, heroin, meth, and fentanyl using trucks, planes and trains across the U.S.

And it’s not just the cartel being charged, major middlemen across the world are facing charges today.

“We have charged suppliers in China, who sell fentanyl precursors to the cartel, a Guatemalan based broker, who purchased a precursor on behalf of the cartel, operators of the clandestine labs in Mexico, where the cartel manufactures fentanyl, a weapons supplier who arms the cartel with smuggled firearms into Mexico from the U.S., leaders of the cartel’s security forces, who terrorize communities, money launderers, who enable the cartel to fund its operations, and the cartels leaders, known as the “Chapitos,” who are sons of the now imprisoned former head of the cartel known as ‘El Chapo,'” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol states that no demographic is safe from fentanyl and opioids.

No matter what race or economic status you are, opioid-use does not discriminate.