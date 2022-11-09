(KXNET) — A lot of state and national political pieces were in motion Tuesday as the votes were counted. We’ve pulled them all together to bring you a “big picture” look at what happened and what you may have missed:

No one knows who controls Congress yet the morning after. Instead of a “red wave” of Republican gains, it’s more a “peppered” sort of outcome. As of Wednesday morning, it looks like Republicans will control the U.S. House, but they are still a handful of races away from that, and the vote counting continues in those contests. The U.S. Senate looks split again with four close races yet to be decided Wednesday morning. If Republicans win, it will be the slimmest of majorities.

Instead of a “red wave” of Republican gains, it’s more a “peppered” sort of outcome. As of Wednesday morning, it looks like Republicans will control the U.S. House, but they are still a handful of races away from that, and the vote counting continues in those contests. The U.S. Senate looks split again with four close races yet to be decided Wednesday morning. If Republicans win, it will be the slimmest of majorities. North Dakotans approved term limits on state lawmakers (63% yes to 37% no) and rejected legalized marijuana for a second time (55% no to 45% yes).

on state lawmakers (63% yes to 37% no) and for a second time (55% no to 45% yes). North Dakota representation in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House remains the same. John Hoeven easily won re-election, defeating Democrat Katrina Christiansen and Independent Rick Becker. Kelly Armstrong also won re-election, fending off a challenge from Independent and former Miss America Cara Mund.

John Hoeven easily won re-election, defeating Democrat Katrina Christiansen and Independent Rick Becker. Kelly Armstrong also won re-election, fending off a challenge from Independent and former Miss America Cara Mund. North Dakota has a new Secretary of State for the first time since the 20th century . Republican Michael Howe won the office over Democrat Jeffrey Powel and Independent Charles Tuttle. Former Secretary of State Al Jaeger, first elected in 1992, decided not to run for re-election this year, ending just under 30 years in the office.

. Republican Michael Howe won the office over Democrat Jeffrey Powel and Independent Charles Tuttle. Former Secretary of State Al Jaeger, first elected in 1992, decided not to run for re-election this year, ending just under 30 years in the office. Other North Dakota top office winners: Republican Drew Wrigley, Attorney General; Republican Doug Goehring, Ag Commissioner; Republican Julie Fedorchak, Public Service Commissioner; Republican Sheri Haugen-Hoffart, Public Service Commissioner; Republican Brian Kroshus, Tax Commissioner.

For legislative and county race results in the KX viewing area, visit the KX election results page.

For complete results of all races statewide, visit the North Dakota Secretary of State’s 2022 Election results page.