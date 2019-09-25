Electronic pull-tabs causing “explosion” in ND

North Dakota’s top gambling regulator says her agency needs to double in size in order to keep pace with the “explosion” being brought on by electronic pull-tabs.

E-pull tabs began operating a year ago.

The State Gaming Director told the Legislature’s interim Taxation Committee today that the popularity of the games has “put a tremendous strain” on her agency.

She says the amount wagered on charitable games in the current two-year budget cycle will top a billion dollars.

Most of that coming from electronic pull-tabs.

That’s about 75 percent more than the 2015-2017 budget cycle. Lawmakers are aware of the problem and say the earliest they can address it will be during the 2021 legislative session.

