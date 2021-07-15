Ellendale man seriously hurt in one-vehicle crash near Ashley

A 23-year-old Ellendale man was seriously hurt early Thursday near Ashley when his vehicle left the road and turned over.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver was headed west on Highway 11 about 17 miles east of Ashley when he apparently lost control of his vehicle and went into a ditch.

The vehicle overturned and came to rest in a slough.

The driver was treated at the scene by rescue crews and flown by Sanford Air Med to Avera Hospital in Aberdeen, SD, with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.