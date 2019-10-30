Emmons County Dealing With High Water

STRASBURG – Most of the snow from the blizzard earlier this month may be gone, but the impact from its runoff is still being felt.

High water levels have been well documented all across North Dakota this fall, but farmers aren’t the only ones dealing with problems.

Water in Emmons County continues to rise.

The city of Strasburg may be home to just under 400 people, but officials KX News spoke with tell us over 10 percent of the city’s residents have had water in their basement at some point from groundwater seepage.

Rick Keller does small jobs around town and works at Keller Hardware, he tells us they can’t keep sump-pumps on the shelves.

“At one time last week we we’re completely sold out, we didn’t have a single one, people were waiting when the truck comes on Wednesday, they were waiting for us to unpack ’em.

Then there’s the elephant in the room…the town’s slough and wastewater lagoon. Both have been dangerously high since late July.

So far, the city has spent $58,000 to pump water out of the slough and were able to drop water levels nearly 50 inches by October 12th.

That all stopped when the blizzard hit.

And after the last couple rains, our sewage lagoon started encroaching from the other side of town, so we contacted a contractor and the health department and we agreed we had to but a burm up”

In order to keep the lagoon in check – another $42,000 is needed to build an 8-foot dike.

“This particular Slough is where I used to play football in the late 60’s…it was bone dry, so, we’ve never seen anything like this in my lifetime.

Just one of numerous issues Emmons County is dealing with, this fall.

And if that weren’t enough, just getting to Strasburg could be another challenge.

That’s because Rice Lake has risen so much south of town, it’s swallowing up highway 83, forcing to the DOT to do emergency work and raise the road two to three feet to stay ahead of the rising water.