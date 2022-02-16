The Senior Community Service Employment Program is an option available to senior citizens aged 55 and up looking for employment.

“The SCSEP program has been around for a long time, it was a part of the Old Americans Act and every state has a SCSEP program,” Director of Vocational Rehab Damian Schlinger said.

The program is centered around low-income based households.

“For a single person, 125% of poverty level would be about $15,000, a family of four it is about $32,000, and then for each increment whatever your family size is that number goes up,” Schlinger said.

After qualifying, there is an assessment to figure out which jobs are most suitable for candidates.

“We try to find a business that has those skills and that can be trained that the folks want to have, and then we match them up, and then there’s a process where we get those groups together and we monitor the process,” explained Schlinger.

Those participating in the program could be trained with technical skills, sales skills, just to name a few.

The goal is to keep seniors employed and working.

“It’s a way to get them some skills that they need to remain or become economically sufficient, it really helps out with the employment needs that are in your community, and we know there are a lot of those for sure,” Schlinger said.

Schlinger says 60% of participants who participate in the program are hired by the participating organizations.