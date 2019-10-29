Energy Association Erecting 50 New Weather Stations

BISMARCK — Keeping the trucks running.

That’s the goal of the Western Dakota Energy Association which has begun an ambitious plan to install additional weather stations across the western portion of the state.

50 new stations will be fitted with high-resolution cameras, allowing road managers to make critical decisions on whether or not a road should be closed or not.

An example would be if heavy rains moved through a small portion of a particular county, the managers can cherry-pick which roads to close as opposed to closing all county roads.

The stations will also be connected to the North Dakota Agriculture Weather Network which will help farmers make important decisions for their crops.

KX News spoke with the Energy Association and they told us 10 were installed in late June with another 15 planned this fall before the freeze up.

“We really wanted to saturate the Bakken, the core of the oil-producing area first. So we’re focusing on the four major counties; McKenzie, Dunn, Montrail and Williams. The four major energy-producing counties, and just kind of trying to in-fill where those stations aren’t right now,” said Geoff Simon the Executive Director Of the Western Dakota Energy Association.

Simon said the group has also hired Meteorologist Jonathan Rosencrans to assist them with any questions they may have.

Money for the new stations came from a grant made possible by the state Industrial Commission.

