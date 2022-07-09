The transition from petroleum to renewable energies is going to be a multi-decade process, and during the transition, producers are going to continue to want to lower the carbon footprint of crude oil and natural gas.

One way to do that is through a new technology called Enhanced Oil Recovery.

Enhanced Oil Recovery, or EOR, is a tertiary form of extraction of crude oil from an oil field that cannot be extracted otherwise.

C02 can be injected into the oil field to extract 30 – 60% more of the reservoir’s oil.

The goal for The Bakken is to use EOR as a way to extend the life of North Dakota’s mature oil field, while also dramatically reducing the carbon footprint in the process.

North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms says right now oil producers are only able to extract 10 – 15% of the oil in the Bakken.

“Enhanced Oil Recovery gives us the opportunity to double that. So, we can go from 10 – 15% to 20 – 30% recovery factor, and at the same time store carbon in those rocks. Hopefully getting to a carbon-negative crude oil barrel, or a carbon-neutral crude oil barrel, but certainly a low-intensity low carbon crude oil,” explained Helms.

Helms says currently 80 – 95% of the oil in The Bakken is being left behind.