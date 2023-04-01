NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota’s largest power plant may have to shut down for up to three years, due to the federal government proposing to deny a coal ash disposal permit.

This week, the Environmental Protection Agency gave notice that it proposes to deny a permit for a liner for Rainbow Energy Center, formerly Coal Creek Station, near Underwood.

Our state’s energy officials say this could mean the plant would have to shut down for three years to allow construction of a new disposal system for coal ash.

This plant in Underwood generates about 8 million megawatts of electricity each year, according to the North Dakota Transmission Authority.

The Industrial Commission voted unanimously to send a letter to the EPA in support of the proposed liner modifications and to urge federal officials to accept that plan and not force the plant to shut down.

If the state fails, then our state would have to rely on wind and solar for the next few years, and both industries are not ready to fill that power role.