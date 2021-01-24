Essential items to have in your car’s winter survival kit

Snow and temperatures in the negatives can cause unexpected issues when traveling.

That’s why the Department of Transportation recommends always having an emergency kit handy in your vehicle.

A safety specialist says Items like ice scrapers, cat litter for traction, food, blankets, and a first aid kit are especially handy no matter how far you are traveling from home.

“We just think if we’re gonna run to Target or whatever we don’t need a winter survival kit but it’s really good to have those things in your car because when it’s really cold being in your car even a matter of minutes — can be a dangerous situation,” Safe Kids Minot Coordinator Amber Emerson said.

The DOT also recommends bringing along a flashlight with extra batteries and flares to signal for help if needed.