Essential worker bobbleheads available to help local hospitals during COVID-19

What started out as a fun collection of bobbleheads by two friends has turned into a national museum. Now, the creators of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame in Milwaukee, Wisconsin have come up with a fun way to support your local hospital.

They have designed bobbleheads for 35 different frontline professions like doctors, teachers, and electricians.

For every bobblehead sold, they will donate five dollars to the Protect the Heroes Campaign, which helps local hospitals or hospice facilities get the resources they need to continue the fight against COVID-19.

The co-founder of the museum says he never thought this project would blow up as much as it has.

Co-Founder and CEO of National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Phil Sklar says, “We knew it was going to be a big undertaking because there are so many people that have been helping to keep this country going– from people at the grocery store stocking the shelves and checking us out and cleaning. The nurses, doctors–just so many people– the police officers, firefighters– you know that have worked and put their lives at risk to save others.”

Sklar adds he’s proud to help show appreciation for those who help in tough times.

Sklar says, “A lot of these essential workers have always been essential but have always been sorta underappreciated in many situations. And we think bobbleheads are the perfect way to honor the essential workers forever and its something that people can pass down and give as a gift. It pays tribute to people that a lot of people think are just sport stars with the bobbleheads–but these essential workers have been the real stars.”

Right now the money goes to the most in need hospitals in the nation, but you can also directly donate to a local North Dakota hospital.

For more information about the campaign and how to get one of these bobbleheads, or how to help local hospitals, click here.