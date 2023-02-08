BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Bismarck Arts and Galleries Association (BAGA) has two new exhibits up for the month of February. This superb selection includes a specialized painter from Bismarck and a mixed-media collection from a Williston Jack-of-All-Trades — at least, one in regard to art.

The Featured Exhibitor of this month is Deana Novak, who is presenting her multiple artistic avenues in an exhibit aptly titled ‘Jack of All’. Novak is the Vice President of the James Memorial Art Center, a passionate community advocate, and an expert in multiple mediums (including mixed media art, gouache paintings, watercolors, textile art, and quilts). Novak’s curiosity and passion for the arts have led her to try out all different sorts of artistic mediums, and this exhibit is a perfect demonstration of these.

This month’s featured Member Artist is Jacqueline Binstock, a Bismarck native whose journey into the art world began in 2019 — when she tried a watercolor class in Medora. This was such a delight that she began to continue exploring art, even as she moved back to Bismarck to take care of her mother (another Bismarck artist, Amy McNalley). In 2022, she decided to give McNalley’s pastel supplies a try — and though she has no formal instruction, Binstock found them to be a very fun and satisfying medium to work on. Binstock’s works are primarily acrylic, watercolor, and pastel paintings.

Both of these exhibits will be on display at the BAGA until February 24. To learn more about the gallery and these displays, visit the BAGA’s website here.