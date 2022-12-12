NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Many are bracing for a large snowstorm that will impact all of North Dakota Tuesday through Thursday morning.

Tonight, ice accumulation is possible with freezing drizzle. That changes to snow on Tuesday morning. Snow will slowly add up throughout Thursday. Many areas could end the day with 3″-6″.

Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday will bring chances for moderate to heavy snowfall. By the end of this event, many could see anywhere between 6″ and 14″ of new snowfall.

The winds will be the strongest Thursday and Friday as they’ll shift to become northwesterly and increase to 20-30 MPH.