The North Dakota State University Extension Livestock Water Quality Program received the national Search for Excellence award in the Livestock Production category from the National Association of County Agriculture Agents.

The program was recognized at a ceremony held July 19 at the NACAA Annual Meeting in West Palm Beach, Florida.

The Search for Excellence in Livestock Production award recognizes an outstanding extension educational program in livestock production.

The program team created an on-farm monitoring program involving 38 Extension agents who sampled water sources in 39 counties for total dissolved solids and sulfates.

Extension agents screened 1,841 livestock water samples from 1,481 locations in 2020 and 2021.

NDSU Extension used the data collected through this program to demonstrate drought impacts on livestock water availability and quality in 2021 to state and federal agencies, resulting in approximately $7 million allocated to livestock water improvement projects.

More information on the NACAA program can be found on https://www.ag.ndsu.edu/news/newsreleases/2022/july/ndsu-extension-livestock-water-quality-program-nationally-recognized .