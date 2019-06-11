Expanding Flood Protection

The billion-dollar flood protection project along the Mouse River hit a milestone today.

Groundbreaking was held for one of the first major portions of the project outside the city of Minot.

The Colton Avenue Bridge in Burlington needs to be replaced – a 5-point-7 million dollar piece of the flood control puzzle.

Ryan Ackerman of the group spearheading the project says the people of Burlington have led the way in taking action to deal with the danger posed by the Mouse River.

(Ryan Ackerman, Souris River Joint Board) “In 2011, not more than a few weeks after the flood waters had receded, the city of Burlington had approached property owners along here and was the first entity to start acquiring property within the basin with the intent of taking the first step toward long-range flood protection for its community.”

Ackerman says another major part of the project in the Burlington area is fully designed and ready to go, pending receipt of funding.

Meanwhile, the first three major phases of flood protection in Minot continue to be built.