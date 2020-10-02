Experts Offer Financial Advice Amid a Pandemic

From an early age, the great majority of us are told to save money for a rainy day.

But in these seemingly unpredictable times, amid a pandemic, ahead of an election and with so much riding on the economy, is it still practical to have a certain amount saved up or to start investing?

As if you haven’t heard, times are tough. Money is tight and a lot of people were financially caught off guard when the pandemic started. But what if you had no money saved in the first place? Where do you begin?

“Set up some kind of automatic transfer, ” Jeremy Skoglund, First Western Bank & Trust Vice President Trust Officer, said.

“So, you think you don’t have the money, but, in reality, if you start putting $5 or $10 away every paycheck, automatically, just to start with a small amount,” Skoglund said. “And really, what will happen is you won’t even miss it for the longest time and then you’ll look into that savings account you’re transferring it in and say, ‘Look! I do have some emergency fund that I could use later.'”

According to Skoglund, three to six months of income savings is great, but six to 12 is ideal.

Speaking of saving money, Sarah Rooney with Legacy Financial Partners agrees; you need savings.

Beyond that, Rooney said, even in uncertain times, don’t shy away from investing.

“Yes, it’s volatile. Yes, these are some crazy times. But remember, we’re buying in at those low shares, those low prices and buying more shares. And so, you’re actually kind of getting in at the right time,” Rooney said.

For one last piece of advice, Rooney said: “Don’t make knee-jerk decisions in a volatile market.”

Skoglund said: “There’s never a bad time to start saving.”

One other thought Rooney passed along is that when it comes to investing, ask how much the company you are working with will charge you in fees. It doesn’t hurt to shop around or look at a second choice.