Today: Extreme wind will highlight your Friday. Most of North Dakota is under a High Wind Warning due to the W/SW winds increasing to 35-45 MPH, gusting to 55-65 MPH. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Westerly gusts will get as high as 55-65 MPH

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 40s. Wind will decrease from the west to around 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30 MPH.

Saturday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny with a 20% chance for showers. Highs will return to the 60s with westerly winds to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.