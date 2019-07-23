Fair Display Remembers The Fallen

A new attraction opened today at the State Fair.

It’s not a scary ride or a delicious food booth.

It’s something that will make you pause and, the creator hopes, say thanks.

Jim Olson reports.

(Noala Fritz, Remembering Our Fallen) “My son along with the other four who had been handcuffed and hooded were taken outside the vehicle and executed.”

For Noala Fritz, that horror has been transformed by this. A traveling museum to honor and remember the men and women who’ve died since America was plunged into war on September 11th, 2001.

(Noala Fritz, Remembering Our Fallen) “We have about 72% – 5,200 of the fallen.”

52-hundred persons are featured on these panels – which were erected outside the State Fair Center by local volunteers.

(Trygvee Hammer, Volunteer) “I know at least a couple of people who are represented here.”

Trygvee Hammer heads the local Marine Corps League in Minot. He pitched in out of respect for all those who’ve died – including a couple he knew.

(Trygvee Hammer, Volunteer) “It means something when you know people.”

(Noala Fritz, Remembering Our Fallen) “We’ve asked the family to give us one picture of their hero in a military uniform, and there’s an inset picture that shows them loving life or loving family or loving a hobby, and a lot of people say that’s what humanizes our soldiers.”

In the case of Noala’s son Jacob, that means showing how he worked so hard to become an Army officer.

(Noala Fritz, Remembering Our Fallen) “Even though he was only 25, become what he wanted to – he became that officer, that leader of men which he had focused on since he was ten years old.”

And it’s just one of thousands of similar stories that come to life thanks to this memorial – showing at the State Fair through Saturday.

Jim Olson, KX News.

The display has been in many places just this year – from the Lincoln Memorial to Wrigley Field to this spot at the State Fair.

After Saturday, it’s headed for the Indiana State Fair.