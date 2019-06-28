Fairview Lodge Concerns

One woman’s Facebook post asking the mayor for help turned in to our news team investigating.

People driving by the Fairview Lodge might consider it an eyesore. But there are bigger problems going on that you can’t see. The motel is not running the way it should be, but for some people, it’s their only option.

“It’s been good except for the last month or so.” ‘What happened in the last month?” “We ended up losing water not being paid for. The garbage is not being paid for. Things like that,” said Wayne Haiberg.

Haiberg and his family have been living in the motel for the last three years. There isn’t anywhere else in town that is cheap enough for them to afford.



Two weeks ago, the water was shut off. It isn’t zoned by the city to be operating as an apartment. And that’s something, homeowners nearby aren’t okay with.

“People walking their dogs into the yard, coming into our backyard. Checking through our windows, and it was really just a lot of nuisance stuff at first, then it turned into finding needles in our yard, finding drug paraphernalia in our yard,” said Tina Alexander.

“Then it turned into the traffic. Using our driveway, coming through our yard, now it has turned into people jumping out the back windows of the motel in our yard,” Alexander added.

She and her neighbors call the police, but the problem isn’t getting fixed.

“We usually get told ‘it’s handled’ or ‘we’ll stay in the area and make sure nothing happens.’ Usually, within a couple of hours later, it’s back to the way it was,” Alexander said.

Alexander took to social media to call for the mayor’s help after her husband saw people taking buckets of feces to the street.



The mayor and city officials and they say they are aware of what is going on. The city is trying to get in contact with the property owner.



The owner told us it is being used as a non-profit to help people during a transition like a lost job.

The motel is being rented out on a monthly basis, but where is that money going?

“So what do you think he’s using your guys’ rent money on?”

“That’s a good question,” Haiberg said.

We asked the building owner for the name of the nonprofit and he said: “I am not at liberty to tell you that.”



First District Health Unit said they did a site visit on Thursday.

They said they found no immediate issues in the surrounding area and are working with the city to come up with a resolution.