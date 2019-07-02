Fairview Lodge Update

Some new decisions were made surrounding the Fairview Lodge in Minot.

Mayor Shaun Sipma, along with the First District Health Unit issued a statement.

The mayor says the motel is a public health and nuisance issue. First District Health Unit issued a notice for people in the motel to vacate. The city is working with the property owner to bring the property into compliance.

The water has been turned off since June 13th and the electricity was shut off Monday morning. First District Health Unit is also working to help relocate some of the people living there.

“We’re also aware that the North Dakota State Fair is coming up. Our goal is to have that property and those nuisances abated by and before the North Dakota State Fair,” said Shaun Sipma, Mayor.

People at the Motel have seven days to leave the property. The mayor also encourages people to reach out to the city directly instead of social media, so it can track the issue.