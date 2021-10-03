Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck offers mental health first aid training

Faith Lutheran Church in Bismarck offered a class Sunday that trained the public on how to respond to a mental health crisis.

The Mental Health First Aid Training is a national program that provides instruction on how to care for someone in need.

About a dozen people attended the program, where they could learn to recognize the signs of someone struggling with mental health or substance abuse.

Instructor Erin Gullickson has been teaching mental health first aid for about three years and says after being impacted by a family member dying from suicide in April, she feels compelled to help.

“I had a cousin that died from suicide earlier in the year, and friends that have considered that and the judgment that comes with mental illness and disorders are so painful and difficult to overcome. I really hope that we can work harder to make them less awkward.” Mental Health First Aid instructor Erin Gullickson said.

